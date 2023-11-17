Las Vegas Grand Prix practice cancelled in farcical start to F1’s newest race

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Las Vegas Grand Prix started in farcical fashion on Thursday night as first practice was cancelled due to a loose drain cover on track.

FP1 had only been going for eight minutes under the lights before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the long Vegas strip.

Replays show his Ferrari car went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car.

A red flag was thrown and, shortly after, the stewards announced the session would not resume and are now in a race against time to fix the issue on the surface before second practice starts at midnight, local time (8am GMT).

The message from race control said: “Session will not be resumed due to track repairs.”

Alpine later announced that Esteban Ocon’s chassis would be changed due to damage from the drain cover.

It is a shambolic start to the race weekend for Formula 1, who are the sole promoters of the inaugural race on the streets of Sin City.

Fans in the grandstands jeered when the news came over the PA system that the session was aborted.

More to follow...