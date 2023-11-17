Jump to content

Carlos Sainz handed ‘ridiculous’ 10-place grid penalty after drain cover crash at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Ferrari driver hit a loose manhole cover bringing the opening practice session to a halt in Las Vegas

Harry Latham-Coyle
Friday 17 November 2023 10:47
Carlos Sainz hits loose drain cover on Las Vegas GP track as practice session cancelled

Carlos Sainz has been handed a 10-place grid penalty after his Ferrari required repairs when striking a manhole cover during the chaotic first practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Free practice 1 was halted after just nine minutes in Nevada in a farcical start to Formula 1’s return to Sin City, with second practice also delayed.

Ferrari have been forced to put a new engine into Sainz’s vehicle and change the chassis after the incident.

And stewards have levied a grid penalty against the Spanish driver, despite a request from the Italian team to not punish their installation of a new engine given the “highly unusual external circumstances”.

Though conceding that Ferrari were not at fault, the race stewards said in a statement that they had to enforce “the regulations as they are written”, and thus punish Sainz.

The statement continued: “Accordingly, the mandatory penalty specified under Article 28.3 of the Sporting Regulations must be applied.

“The Stewards note that if they had the authority to grant a derogation in what they consider in this case to be mitigating, unusual and unfortunate circumstances, they would have done so, however the regulations do not allow such action.”

The action is set to resume in front of empty stands with spectators sent home after FP2 was delayed.

Speaking on Sky Sports, expert analyst Karun Chandhok described the punishment for a battery change caused by the circuit as “ridiculous”.

“I don’t think there’s been precedent and therefore there could have been a dispensation signed by all the other teams.”

Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion, added: “I know it’s a regulation but can not all the teams agree that they should get a pass?”

