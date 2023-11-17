F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates as cars take to strip circuit for first time
Follow live updates from practice as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the grid take to the track at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit
F1 heads to the US again for the highly-anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix on the world-famous strip and the penultimate race of the 2023 season.
Max Verstappen won his 17th grand prix of a sensational season last time out in Brazil, with Lando Norris claiming second place once again and Fernando Alonso clinching third spot ahead of Sergio Perez after a tremendous late battle in Interlagos.
Mercedes endured a torrid weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, while Charles Leclerc was forced to retire before the race even began due to a mechanical issue with his Ferrari car.
F1 now returns to Vegas for the first time in 41 years for a 50-lap race around the picturesque 3.8-mile, 17-turn circuit. The race has a 10-year contract and will take place under the lights on Saturday night in Sin City.
How Formula 1 cracked America
Long read by Kieran Jackson
The setting is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway: home to the world-famous Indy 500 race. Ahead of the 2005 United States Grand Prix, at a circuit modified for Formula 1, ITV pundit and former F1 driver Martin Brundle is interviewing the sport’s long-term supremo and commander-in-chief Bernie Ecclestone on the grid. And you may well say, nothing unusual about that.
What is more unusual is Brundle’s direct, bordering on combative, line of questioning. A huddle of camera crew and journalists huddle around, eager for answers. Because F1’s only race in the land of the free is about to become a farce. Out of 20 cars, only six take to the start line. For the sport and its tempestuous 55-year relationship with the US, it is the ultimate moment of absurdity. “The future of Formula 1 in America?” asks Brundle. “Not good,” Ecclestone replies.
It is a far cry from where the sport is stateside now. Formula 1 is pushing boundaries and breaking the glass ceiling in a manner which would be unambiguously imposing if it wasn’t in the United States. There are now three races, with this week’s grand prix on the Las Vegas strip following on from a highly successful rebirth of the US Grand Prix in Austin and a street track in Miami.
After 75 races at 11 different American venues, F1 has finally cracked the American code.
Full feature below:
Ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Kieran Jackson looks at the factors at play – including a change of ownership, three races a year and Netflix – which explain how and why F1 finally found its feet stateside
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!
Good evening (or morning in the UK!) and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend!
Have you noticed? Everything is a day earlier here in Vegas ahead of Saturday night’s race, starting at 10pm local time (6am GMT).
But today is a momentous day as the cars take to the 3.8-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the first time - and we’ll be bringing live updates throughout all the action!
First practice is at 4:30am (GMT); FP2 is at 8pm.
