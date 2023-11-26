F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts season finale on pole
Follow live updates from the final grand prix of the 2023 Formula 1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit
Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.
The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.
Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.
Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024
Mick Schumacher has been confirmed as a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year.
The 24-year-old has been present in the Formula 1 paddock this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes, driving in the simulator and providing cover for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
The German driver, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was dropped from his F1 race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season after two years but after experiencing a year without racing in 2023, Schumacher will race for Alpine in their Hypercar squad next season.
Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid
Feature by Kieran Jackson
It’s Saturday night in Sin City, 9pm local time. One hour until lights out. Walking out of the media centre, across the car park of the Tuscany Suites and Casino, and up through the various security checkpoints, you arrive at the highly coveted, yet strangely downplayed open space that is the Formula One paddock. Halfway down, between the garages of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, lies the grid access lane: a portal to the forthcoming chaos.
There is a chill in the air. A cool 15C temperature which, predicted all week, is about to play havoc with tyres in the 50 laps ahead. A pause for breath and then the steel-faced American bodyguard gives the go-ahead. On you stroll, pretending you belong here. Welcome to the curiously flummoxing experience that is the F1 pre-race grid.
A reminder of the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Oscar Piastri
4) George Russell
5) Lando Norris
6) Yuki Tsunoda
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Nico Hulkenberg
9) Sergio Perez
10) Pierre Gasly
11) Lewis Hamilton
12) Esteban Ocon
13) Lance Stroll
14) Alex Albon
15) Daniel Ricciardo
16) Carlos Sainz
17) Kevin Magnussen
18) Valtteri Bottas
19) Zhou Guanyu
20) Logan Sargeant
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
Good morning and welcome to live coverage on The Independent of the 22nd and final race of the 2023 F1 season!
21 down, one to go. Max Verstappen starts on pole for the 12th time this season, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row. Oscar Piastri is P3, with George Russell fourth. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, starts down the order in 11th.
Can anyone stop Max’s march to a 19th victory of the season? Stay right here for all the build-up - lights out is at 1pm (GMT).
