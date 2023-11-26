✕ Close Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull chief Christian Horner is 'stirring things' over team move claims

Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.

The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.

Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.

