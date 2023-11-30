Lando Norris snaps at Max Verstappen ‘BFF’ comment

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lando Norris snapped back after a reporter labelled Max Verstappen the British driver’s “BFF.”

Norris and Verstappen are good friends and are regularly seen chatting and joking with one another in the paddock.

Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races in the 2023 season while Norris – still searching for his first F1 victory – finished on the podium seven times without securing that elusive win.

However, the McLaren driver reacted frostily when a journalist hinted after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that his relationship with the three-time world champion was closer than it actually is.

“He’s not my BFF (best friend forever), don’t ever say that again,” said Norris.

“We respect each other and we get along, kind of friends away [from the track], but that’s it. We just have a lot of respect for one another.”

Norris has been linked with the second seat at Red Bull, though has a contract with McLaren until the end of the 2025 season.

Sergio Perez has a contract at Red Bull which expires at the end of next season.

Lando Norris reacted frostily when Max Verstappen was referred to as his ‘BFF’ (Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted in September that Norris was one of many drivers who the team are “keeping an eye on.”

“Lando’s a great driver,” said Horner. “He’s a big talent, big personality and of course he’s one of those drivers that you keep an eye on.

“But there’s many drivers that you keep an eye on as well. There’s a generation of drivers out there at the moment that have got a huge amount of talent.”

The 2024 F1 season starts on March 2 with a Saturday night opening race – the Bahrain Grand Prix.