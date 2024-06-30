For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lando Norris was furious at Max Verstappen for “ruining his race” after the pair collided towards the end of a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix.

The leading duo were fighting for the lead of the race, with Norris complaining twice about Verstappen moving in the braking zone as he vied for first place.

Then, on lap 64, Norris and Verstappen collided at turn 3 and both sustained punctures, allowing George Russell to come through and win the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty by the stewards but still finished fifth, while Norris was unable to complete the race due to damage to his McLaren car.

Speaking afterwards, an angry Norris said: “I don’t know what to say... disappointed. I looked forward to a strong, fair battle but I wouldn’t say that’s what it was in the end. It was a mistake-free race from my side.”

On Verstappen moving in the braking zone, he said: “There’s a rule: you’re not allowed to react to another driver, three out of three - two times I avoided it, third time he ran into me.

“He was clearly slower at the end, he ruined his own race as much as he ruined mine. Nothing more I can do. Got ruined through not my fault.

“There’s rules, if the rules aren’t followed, nothing I can do about that. Do my job, go out and drive fast. From my side, just carry on doing what I’m doing. I’m happy with my improvements from yesterday to today and onto Silverstone.”

Norris and Verstappen are good friends off track and regularly play padel together in Monaco but, with the Brit the closest challenger to the Dutchman, this incident could be a turning point in their relationship.

On whether he’ll speak to Verstappen, Norris said: “It depends what he says. If he says he did nothing wrong, I’ll lose a lot of respect for that.

“If he admits to being a bit stupid and running into me, and being reckless, then I’ll have a small amount of respect! It’s still a tough one to take, fighting for the win. I’m gutted for the team.”