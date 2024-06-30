Jump to content

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crash as George Russell capitalises for win in Austria

The Dutchman and the Brit - good friends off track - collided and both sustained punctures as they tussled for the lead

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 30 June 2024 15:43
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris took each other out of contention as George Russel capitalised to win a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was in cruise control for most of the 71-lap race before a slow second pit-stop brought Norris, in second for the majority, back into the mix for the lead.

The McLaren driver soon closed up on Verstappen and tried, on numerous occasions, to overtake at turn 3 – and the Brit was angry over team radio about Verstappen moving in the braking zone.

Yet the intoxicating tussle turned disastrous for both drivers when they collided on lap 65 and both sustained punctures, allowing Russell to take first place and claim his second win in Formula One.

Both Verstappen and Norris – good friends off track – limped to the pits but while Verstappen finished the race in fifth, Norris was forced to retire due to damage to his McLaren car.

Verstappen, officially at least, was blamed for the incident as the stewards gave him a 10-second time penalty.

When told over team radio that he received a penalty, Verstappen replied on team radio: “Of course. Yep, sure. That’s just ridiculous. He can send left or right, what does he want me to do?”

Russell said: “Incredible. It was a tough fight out there, I saw on the TV the battle between Max and Lando. You’ve got to be there at the end to win.

“They were going for it, I couldn’t believe how close we were to them. I knew there was a possibility. So proud to be back on the top step, we’ve made so many strides since the start of the season.

“It’s no secret that Max and Lando are a bit out in front. If anything happens out in front, we’re there to pick it up - what an exciting time for us.”

It is Mercedes’ first win since Russell’s victory in Brazil in November 2022.

