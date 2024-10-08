Lando Norris ‘hates everyone’ as he eyes F1 title comeback

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lando Norris insists people should not be fooled by his nice guy persona, claiming he “hates everyone” when action takes place on track.

McLaren driver Norris is battling for the F1 world championship for the first time this season and, with six races to go, trails leader Max Verstappen by 52 points.

Norris is close friends with Verstappen, with the pair regularly travelling to races together and spending time playing padel during time off, but the duo did collide during the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

In the months since, Norris has closed the gap on the Red Bull driver and as he chases an unlikely title comeback, the 24-year-old Brit says it is “nonsense” that friendships off-track impact his drive and focus on-track.

"As soon as I put the helmet on, I hate everyone," Norris told The Athletic. That does not change.

“A lot of people think, because I get along with someone here or just play on a game with someone, that you are just best mates in life, no matter what you do.

"That is just nonsense. We do those things. We have similar interests. We play padel together, that kind of stuff. And I like Max as a guy, I think he is a very genuine guy. But that does not change anything when I am on the track."

Norris also countered the belief that he is “too nice” within the paddock, as he looks to reel in three-time champion Verstappen before the season finale in Abu Dhabi on 8 December.

open image in gallery Lando Norris is 52 points behind Max Verstappen in the race for the F1 title ( Getty Images )

"I think the people you actually get along with more out of the track are the people you want to beat more when you are on the track, which is the opposite thought to what a lot of people have,” Norris added.

“They think because you are mates there, you are too nice on the track. I think it is the complete opposite."

Norris will be looking to put a further dent in Verstappen’s advantage when F1 returns next week with the United States Grand Prix in Austin on 18-20 October.