Lando Norris takes stunning US Grand Prix pole ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lando Norris saw off rival Max Verstappen to take pole position for the US Grand Prix and boost his championship dream.

Verstappen claimed his first win in nearly four months when he led every lap of the sprint race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas earlier on Saturday to extend his title advantage from 52 to 54 points.

Norris finished third – after he was passed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the final lap – but he bounced back in qualifying to take spot, beating Verstappen by just 0.031 seconds.

Norris set the early pace in the shootout for pole, and then lucked-in when George Russell crashed out in his Mercedes at the penultimate corner.

At the time, Verstappen looked set to beat Norris’ time, but all the drivers were forced to back off with Russell in the barriers following his high-speed shunt.

That allowed Norris to take what could prove a pivotal pole, with Verstappen joining him on the front row for Sunday’s race.

Sainz finished third for Ferrari, one spot ahead of Charles Leclerc with Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri fifth.

Lewis Hamilton has won a record five times in Austin, and he was expected to be among the contenders for pole.

open image in gallery Norris produced a stunning lap for pole position in Austin ( Getty Images )

But the seven-time world champion endured a horror show that left him in 19th.

It marked the first time since he crashed out of qualifying in Brazil in 2017 that Hamilton has qualified so far back.

“What has happened to this car, man,” Hamilton said over the radio after he finished six tenths behind Russell in the other Mercedes.

US GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - TOP-10: 1. Lando Norris 2. Max Verstappen 3. Carlos Sainz 4. Charles Leclerc 5. Oscar Piastri 6. George Russell 7. Pierre Gasly 8. Fernando Alonso 9. Kevin Magnussen 10. Sergio Perez

Russell, who progressed to Q3 and, despite his late crash, finished sixth, has now out-qualified Hamilton at 14 of the 19 events so far.

Hamilton will be bumped up one place to 18th with Liam Lawson sent to the back for taking on a number of new engine parts in his RB.

Hamilton blamed his shock result on a suspension failure he sustained in the earlier sprint race.

“In the sprint we had some sort of failure from the formation lap on the front suspension,” said Hamilton. “I had that throughout the sprint race, and that made the balance really difficult.

“The car was a nightmare in qualifying. I should probably start in the pit lane, otherwise I won’t be going anywhere from where I am.”