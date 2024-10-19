Lewis Hamilton endures worst F1 qualifying in seven years at US Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lewis Hamilton endured his worst qualifying for seven years as he qualified 19th-fastest at the US Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who only has six races left before he joins Ferrari for 2025, left it late in Q1 to set his flying lap.

However, the seven-time F1 world champion made a mistake at turn 12 and qualified second-slowest, though he is set to start in 18th due to Liam Lawson’s penalty.

Despite that, Hamilton hinted that he will start Sunday’s race from the pit-lane.

“In the sprint, we had some sort of failure on the front suspension,” Hamilton said afterwards. “It made the balance really difficult.

“The car was a nightmare in qualifying. We should start in the pit-lane, otherwise we won’t be going anywhere.

“It was a very inconsistent balance and no grip.”

It is Hamilton’s worst qualifying since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he crashed out on his out-lap early in qualifying.

Lando Norris claimed pole position after Hamilton’s teammate George Russell crashed out late in Q3.

Max Verstappen starts second on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third and Charles Leclerc fourth.