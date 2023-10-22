Lando Norris reflects on 2023 win prospects after another near-miss in Austin
The McLaren driver led large chunks of Sunday’s United States GP but in the end finished third
Lando Norris believes it is “unlikely” he will secure his first win in Formula 1 this year.
The McLaren driver led large periods of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix in Austin but the pace of his car dropped off in the latter stages as he was caught by eventual race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
It is Norris’ 12th podium in F1 – and sixth this year – but a first victory still agonisingly eludes him.
Asked whether he could win one of the remaining four races, Norris replied: “Unlikely. Qatar [two weeks ago] was our best opportunity.
“That’s why I was tough on myself, because I knew it was our only opportunity.
“Vegas is still a big question mark but there’s no high-speed circuits [left] which is where we’re very strong. We’re on par with Red Bull almost in the high-speed corners.
“Just the slow-speed [corners] are letting us down at the minute. We understand it, we know it’s our area to improve on.
“When it comes together, which probably won’t be this year but next year, then we can do some good things.”
F1 moves on to Mexico next, before Brazil, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi close out the season.
