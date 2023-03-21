Lando Norris reveals why he failed driving test in podcast with Tom Daley

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lando Norris has amusingly revealed he failed his driving theory test first time round in a light-hearted podcast conversation with Tom Daley.

The McLaren driver, who is currently competing in his fifth season in Formula 1, appeared on Olympic diving champion Daley’s new podcast, Made With Love, and spoke about a variety of issues.

As well as divulging his theory test failure, Norris admitted he is more nervous driving on regular roads than the racetrack in F1.

“I’ve never been so sad in my life,” Norris told Daley, when reflecting on failing his theory.

“I feel like that’s when you need more brains and that’s just what I struggled with at the time. But second time and practical I passed, with flying colours.

“I find it more scary driving on the road than I do in Formula One. More people, they drive the opposite direction, you feel like most people probably shouldn’t have a licence.

“I get scared with that so I’m more scared driving on a road because I don’t trust the people that I’m around. When I’m on a racetrack, I feel much more at home and safe there.”

Norris also opened up on his struggles with self-confidence during his rookie season in Formula 1 and particularly ahead of his first race, the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

“I struggled at this time a lot with self-confidence,” Norris, who was 19 when he first raced in F1, said.

“I really struggled with growing up when I entered Formula 1 for that first year and a bit. I’m brutal on myself with honesty when I’ve done a good job versus when I’ve done a bad job. So I made my own life very difficult from that perspective, but I struggled with that confidence.

“That first race, it was like let’s just get it out the way. I think I ended up P11 or something, so maybe it wasn’t my best race, but there was a lot of relief post-race.

“The build-up to it was massive. Just so many nerves, so much pressure… pressure just comes from within, you put it on yourself. When I got it out the way, I was the happiest [I could be] and it was a very special moment.”

Norris, 23, has earned six podiums during his time in F1 but has endured a difficult start to the 2023 season, failing to score a point in the opening two races amid car difficulties for the McLaren team.

Daley, meanwhile, took a break from diving after winning gold in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics and has so far interviewed the likes of Greta Thunberg and Francis Bourgeois for his new podcast.

The 28-year-old has yet to reveal whether he will target next year’s Olympics in Paris.

Made With Love is available to listen to on all podcast platforms