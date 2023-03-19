For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The quartet of British Formula 1 drivers paid tribute to their mums on Mother’s Day with a series of heart-warming messages.

Lewis Hamilton spoke with fondness and pride about mum Carmen and step-mum Linda, describing them as the “loves of his life.”

“Well I have two Mums,” he said, in a touching video piece on Sky F1 prior to Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“My biological mum, she raised me until I was eight. Played the most important part in my life, she was the one who told me about empathy and warmth and compassion for others in the world.

“I was lucky enough to have a second mother, my step mum Linda. It’s never easy I imagine to adopt a child or be a step parent, she made sure that home was warm.

It’s such a vital role and I’m just so grateful that I have them both with me all the way. You two are the loves of my life, thank you so much for always being there for me and have a wonderful day.”

Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell also spoke glowingly about his mother, Alison.

“The role my mother has played in my life has been hugely important,” the 25-year-old said.

“From a kid taking me to school every day and then supporting me throughout my whole racing journey.”

“When I was growing up, my Mum was always there writing down all the setups, all the comments from every single test day, every single race.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris said: “My mum’s role has been very important in my life.

“She’s been very supportive, as supportive as a mum can be for letting their son go on to try and achieve their goal. She supported me and looked out for me every step of the way and still does now, so couldn’t have asked for more.

And Williams driver Alex Albon, who is half-Thai, spoke about the journey his mother and his family have been on.

“My Mum has been my number one fan since the very beginning of my racing career but she doesn’t care what I do,” he said. “I could have been a taxi driver.

“When you get to Formula 1, we’ve got to it together as a family. She comes to my races, I like her being able to see me live my dream.”