Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season? | You Ask The Questions

Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for today’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen suffered a mechanical failure in qualifying.

Verstappen will line up only in 15th, but Perez salvaged some joy for Red Bull by beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to second, with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin.

George Russell finished fourth, but his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified only eighth. Verstappen had been the odds-on favourite to race to top spot under the lights in Jeddah after he topped all three practice sessions in his dominant Red Bull machine.

But drama struck for the Dutchman in Q2 when a drive shaft issue hit his Red Bull. Verstappen gingerly limped back to the pits, but with fewer than seven minutes remaining, his mechanics were unable to resolve the failure.

