F1 LIVE: Sergio Perez starts on pole with Max Verstappen in 15th for Saudi Arabian GP
Follow live race updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah with Sergio Perez on pole, Fernando Alonso on the front row and Max Verstappen all the way down in 15th
Sergio Perez took a surprise pole position for today’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after his Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen suffered a mechanical failure in qualifying.
Verstappen will line up only in 15th, but Perez salvaged some joy for Red Bull by beating Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to second, with Fernando Alonso third for Aston Martin.
George Russell finished fourth, but his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified only eighth. Verstappen had been the odds-on favourite to race to top spot under the lights in Jeddah after he topped all three practice sessions in his dominant Red Bull machine.
But drama struck for the Dutchman in Q2 when a drive shaft issue hit his Red Bull. Verstappen gingerly limped back to the pits, but with fewer than seven minutes remaining, his mechanics were unable to resolve the failure.
“I would’ve taken that, really happy, really fun driving around the track. Car felt good, lacking downforce, but ultimately that’s all we can do.
“Back when I was at Williams and Fernando at Alpine, we had a couple of tussles. It’ll be an interesting race, we have a better race car than quali car, pleased with P3.
“When you’ve got a car as quick as Red Bull, you saw what Max did from P15 in Spa, credit to them. We need to focus on ourselves and find some more performance.”
1) Sergio Perez
2) Fernando Alonso
3) George Russell
4) Carlos Sainz
5) Lance Stroll
6) Esteban Ocon
7) Lewis Hamilton
8) Oscar Piastri
9) Pierre Gasly
10) Nico Hulkenberg
11) Zhou Guanyu
12) Charles Leclerc
13) Kevin Magnussen
14) Valtteri Bottas
15) Max Verstappen
16) Yuki Tsunoda
17) Alex Albon
18) Nyck de Vries
19) Lando Norris
20) Logan Sargeant
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit!
So, who saw yesterday’s qualifying shock coming? Max Verstappen - quickest in all three practice sessions - starts 15th today after encountering a drive shaft issue in Q2 yesterday. Many are still tipping him to win the race - could he really?!
His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez starts on pole, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in second. The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start third and seventh respectively.
Stay here for all the news and build-up ahead of the race - lights out is at 5pm (GMT)!
