F1 Las Vegas GP live: Practice updates with Piastri aiming to put pressure on Norris
Follow live F1 coverage from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as the drivers build up to qualifying
F1 next heads to Las Vegas for the third iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris extended his lead in the world championship last time out with a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix. With three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table, the Briton’s gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stands at 24 points. However, he cannot win the title this weekend in Sin City.
Max Verstappen fought back from a poor qualifying showing and a pit-lane start to finish on the podium in Interlagos but, nonetheless, lost ground in the title race. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth title last year in Vegas, trails Norris by 49 points.
Ferrari endured a torrid weekend in Sao Paulo, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring and then coming under fire from Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Both will be looking to bounce back under the Vegas lights, as the Scuderia eye a first victory of the season.
Follow live coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix with The Independent
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fastest in Las Vegas Grand Prix opening practice
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished fastest in opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Leclerc saw off Williams’ Alex Albon by 0.166 seconds with Yuki Tsunoda third.
Max Verstappen finished fourth in the other Red Bull, three tenths back, while Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were only sixth and eighth respectively for McLaren.
Report below:
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fastest in Las Vegas Grand Prix opening practice
What are the start times this weekend in Vegas?
All times GMT
Friday 21 November
- Free practice 2: 4am
Saturday 22 November
- Free practice 3: 12:30am
- Qualifying: 4am
Sunday 23 November
- Race: 4am
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 next heads to Las Vegas for the third iteration of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2025 season.
Lando Norris extended his lead in the world championship last time out with a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning both the sprint race and the grand prix. With three rounds remaining and 83 points left on the table, the Briton’s gap to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri stands at 24 points. However, he cannot win the title this weekend in Sin City.
Max Verstappen fought back from a poor qualifying showing and a pit-lane start to finish on the podium in Interlagos but, nonetheless, lost ground in the title race. The Dutchman, who sealed his fourth title last year in Vegas, trails Norris by 49 points.
Ferrari endured a torrid weekend in Sao Paulo, with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc retiring and then coming under fire from Ferrari chairman John Elkann. Both will be looking to bounce back under the Vegas lights, as the Scuderia eye a first victory of the season.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments