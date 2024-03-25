For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The next edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is on 21-23 November 2024 – and fans are eager to buy tickets for Formula 1’s newest race.

Round 22 of the 2024 F1 season sees a return to the iconic Vegas strip circuit, which hosted a terrific debut race under the lights last year.

Max Verstappen won the 2023 grand prix, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc overtaking Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on the final lap to secure second place.

The debut race welcomed 316,000 fans and 7,000 new general admission tickets will be available for this year’s race in November. The race will again take place on a Saturday night on 23 November.

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s ticket sale:

KEY DATE

Monday 25 March - General Admission tickets on sale (10am PST)

Tickets start at $150 for single-day general admission and $600 for three-day (Thu-Sat) general admission, with access to live entertainment and interactive experiences around the strip circuit.

There were a host of top music acts at last year’s event, such as Major Lazer and Mark Ronson, though this year’s line-up is yet to be announced.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on Saturday 23 November (Getty Images)

“We are building on the incredible success of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix with 2024 promising to be a fantastic event,” said F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer.

“Las Vegas offers an extensive array of activations all around town that truly complement the sporting element of the race weekend.

“Over the coming months, we will be announcing an outstanding talent line-up and unique entertainment opportunities. It’s well worth securing tickets now.”

Click HERE to secure tickets to the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.