F1 makes 2026 calendar change for Canadian Grand Prix

F1 has announced that the date of the Canadian Grand Prix will shift back to May from 2026 onwards in a further move to regionalise the sport’s calendar.

F1 announced last week, as part of a six-year contract extension for the Monaco Grand Prix, that the famous race in the principality would take place on the first weekend of June in two years’ time.

As a result, the race in Canada - which next year takes place on 15 June – will shift to the third or fourth weekend in May from 2026. This will likely pair the Montreal race with the Miami Grand Prix, avoiding two transatlantic trips in the spring.

Monaco will likely start the European swing of the season, with a street track in Madrid a new addition to the calendar in 2026.

F1 has a Net Zero target by 2030 and this move is another step towards improving the sport’s carbon footprint and sustainability.

“I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We applaud the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event, to be ready to host the Formula 1 community earlier than in the past.

The Canadian Grand Prix will shift to a date in May from 2026 ( Getty Images )

“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel.

“Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”

Other recent date changes to regionalise the calendar include moving the Japanese Grand Prix to spring, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to autumn (pairing it with the Singapore GP) and Qatar to the end of the season, forming a double-header with the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

All future calendars must be ratified by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council.

F1 next heads to Las Vegas this weekend for round 22 of the 2024 season and the second edition of the race on the Sin City strip.