Lewis Hamilton raised the alarm towards the end of the Australian Grand Prix as some fans came inside the fence perimeter before the race had ended.

A hectic and entertaining grand prix, won by Max Verstappen, saw an F1 record of three red flags thrown and carnage ensue at the end of the race, with fans climbing the perimeter fencing and a group making their way inside the fence too.

Hamilton, who finished second, made the point to his race engineer Peter Bonnington: “There’s people on the track, man, some fans have got on.”

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen slammed the FIA for their decision-making in Melbourne, Hamilton delivered a reality check to Mercedes after finishing on the podium for the first time this season while the whole grand prix weekend points to a wrangle right at the heart of Formula 1’s future.

