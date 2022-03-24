F1 latest news LIVE: Netflix talks planned over ‘faked’ Drive to Survive drama as Lewis Hamilton ‘discovers purpose’
Mercedes are planning changes to their cars ahead of the Saudi GP while Red Bull are desperately trying to identify the problem which ruined their race in Bahrain
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix approaches.
Following their delighted at finishing third and fourth in last weekend’s season opener in Bahrain, Mercedes are preparing to make changes to their car in an attempt to close the gap in pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. Team principal Toto Wolff has said his engineers will “take a chainsaw” to the rear wings on the cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as they aim to be more competitive for the race victory in Jeddah on Sunday.
Red Bull meanwhile will are scratching their heads after suffering a double retirement in Bahrain. Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the mysterious issue which denied him a podium finish, and later team boss Christian Horner suggested what the issue might be, saying: “It looks suspiciously like the failures are related to each other and it may be an issue with the fuel system.” Follow all the latest news and reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix below, as the F1 world looks ahead to the next race in Saudi Arabia.
Mercedes eyeing ‘easy gains’ to close gap on Ferrari and Red Bull in Saudi Arabia
Mercedes have said that there are “easy gains” to be made as the German team target an improved performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Despite winning the last eight constructors’ championships, the outfit have struggled with overhauled regulations ahead of the season, with “porpoising” and a lack of race pace causing particular difficulties.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell overcame the issues to finish third and fourth at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after both Red Bull drivers were forced to retire but Mercedes will now look to close the gap in performance between their new W13 car and their potential title rivals Red Bull and Ferrari.
While recognising that there are significant problems, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believes that quick improvements can be made to avoid an extended slow start to the season.
“We just did a de-brief with the drivers and there is a lot of everything [wrong],” Shovlin told the F1 Nation podcast, “There’s bouncing, the balance is poor, there is a lack of low-speed grip, we’re struggling on traction, the drivability could be better, the tyre warm-up is not good enough, the car is a bit on the heavy side.
“There’s a lot to improve which gives us some encouragement. I think we’ll get some easy gains, there’s some low-hanging fruit and what we’re hoping is that we can get those in the next race or two.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘discovers purpose’ to be more than just a Formula 1 racing driver
Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he has “discovered my purpose” to be more than just a Formula 1 racing driver and now wants to firstly inspire change.
“I think as I started getting older, I started thinking I am winning these championships but what does it really mean and I realised that these championships are very rewarding personally, but they’re not changing anything,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
“You have another credit to your name but it doesn’t change the world, it doesn’t change the fact we still have wars, we still have racial injustice, there are still people being abused, there are all sorts of things out there so what are we going to use this medium for, what are we going to use this platform for.
“I guess I really discovered my purpose, it’s not just being a racing driver.”
F1 to hold Netflix talks with drivers after accusations of ‘faking’ drama
F1 boss Stefano Domenicali admits Netflix has had a positive impact on the sport, but insists it cannot “move away from reality”.
After Max Verstappen’s criticism of the series, Lando Norris has hit out at the inaccurate portrayal of his early relationship with McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.
“There is no question that the Netflix project has had a very successful effect,” Domenicali told reporters, including the Italian edition of Motorsport.com.
“In order to ignite the interest of a new audience, a tone was used that in some ways focused on dramatising the story.
“It’s an opportunity, but I think it needs to be understood. We talked about it this weekend [in Bahrain] at a meeting with the teams as well.
“A driver who refuses to participate because he feels he is not being represented in the right way is not being constructive; so a dialogue is needed to understand how he can be included in a format that he feels is correct.
“We will also talk to Netflix, because it is necessary that the story does not move away from reality, otherwise it no longer fits.
“It is a topic that we will address together with the drivers. We have to make sure that a project that has generated such exceptional traction has a language that continues to appeal, but without distorting the image and the meaning of the sport that we live with every day.”
Martin Brundle offers theory on Red Bull retirements in Bahrain GP
Red Bull’s “brutal” double retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix may have been caused by a fuel lift pump issue checked by the team on the eve of the season-opening race, Martin Brundle has suggested.
With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both failing to finish the opening race of the season Red Bull suffered a disastrous Bahrain Grand Prix as Ferrari claimed a one-two and Mercedes gained valuable points in the standings.
Verstappen had challenged Charles Leclerc for the race lead but dropped off after experiencing steering issues, before a fuel-flow problem led to the defending champion losing power and returning to the pits with three laps remaining.
It allowed Carlos Sainz to take second place and things went from bad to worse for Red Bull when Perez’s suffered the same problem at the start of the lap, with Lewis Hamilton taking his spot on the podium.
Red Bull have yet to confirm what the reliability issue was but team boss Christian Horner suggested there were identical problems with both Verstappen and Perez’s cars that left their power units without fuel for the final laps of the race.
Toto Wolff identifies fresh Mercedes issue ahead of Saudi Arabia after sluggish F1 start
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the team must improve the speed of its pit stops as well as its car if they are to challenge at the front in the 2022 Formula 1 season.
The new campaign began in Bahrain on Sunday and while Lewis Hamilton was able to secure a podium for the team by virtue of finishing in third-place behind Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the pair were way off the pace off the Scuderia and arch rivals Red Bull, whose drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were both forced to retire late in the race after losing engine power.
The W13 car the team has designed for F1’s new era of regulations is slower than Ferrari’s F1-75 ad Red Bull’s RB18, and will require significant development in the coming months if 37-year-old Hamilton is to be able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.
Mercedes to ‘take a chainsaw’ to W13 to reduce drag for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mercedes are set to make significant changes to their car ahead of this week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with team boss Toto Wolff suggesting they will “take a chainsaw” to the W13 in an attempt to reduce drag.
The defending constructors’ champions have come into the new season struggling to unlock what they believe is the true performance of the W13 car and are behind Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of race pace.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell may have finished third and fourth at the opening race of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix but it only came after the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to retire due to fuel-flow issues late on.
Wolff said ahead of Bahrain that his team were still effectively in pre-season testing mode and so although taking an early lead over Red Bull was an unexpected bonus, the Mercedes boss acknowledged that alterations are needed in the short turnaround to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah this week.
“I think we are running more drag, or we have the data that we are running more drag than anyone else,” Wolff said at the Bahrain International Circuit.
