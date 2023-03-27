F1 LIVE: Nelson Piquet fined for racist remarks about Lewis Hamilton
Follow all the latest news from Formula 1 after Nelson Piquet Snr is ordered to pay damages for racist comments about Lewis Hamilton, as the Mercedes driver prepares for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend
Three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered by a Brazilian court to pay $953,050 in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton.
Piquet twice used a racial slur when referring to Hamilton in an interview in November 2021, when commenting on the Mercedes driver’s British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.
The footage of the interview surfaced on social media last June, with Hamilton calling for action to change “archaic mindsets”. Piquet, 70, apologised to the British driver and said his comments had been mistranslated. In another clip which surfaced later, Piquet used racist and homophobic language against Hamilton in a podcast interview when describing how Hamilton missed out on the 2016 championship to Nico Rosberg.
Elsewhere, Eddie Jordan insists Hamilton needs to move to Ferrari, Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver showed his irritation post-Saudi and Christian Horner has dismissed the prospect of Red Bull signing Hamilton at the end of the year.
Follow the latest news from the world of Formula 1
F1 news: 2023 Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 44 points
2) Sergio Perez - 43 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 30 points
4) Carlos Sainz - 20 points
5) Lewis Hamilton - 20 points
6) George Russell - 18 points
7) Lance Stroll - 8 points
8) Charles Leclerc - 6 points
9) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points
10) Esteban Ocon - 4 points
11) Pierre Gasly - 4 points
12) Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
13) Alex Albon - 1 point
14) Yuki Tsunoda - 0 points
15) Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
16) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
17) Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
18) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
19) Oscar Piastri - 0 points
20) Lando Norris - 0 points
F1 news: Why are Red Bull so quick – and can anyone stop their F1 title charge?
Comment by Kieran Jackson
Come on then, who’d have thought this was how it’d turn out already? No, really. Red Bull’s margin of victory in last year’s Constructors’ Championship was a mammoth 205 points but in 2023, that could well be surpassed. In fact, never mind surpassed: ridiculed and knocked out the park.
Just two races down and after a pair of comfortable – bordering on effortless – one-two triumphs, the gap is 49 points to Aston Martin in second. The only point Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have missed out on was the fastest lap in Bahrain. There’s 21 grand prix left; 27 races including sprints. The signs, for the rest of the pack, are nothing but scarily ominous.
There can be no doubt where most of the acclaim should be directed. Superstar designer Adrian Newey has created arguably his greatest beast yet; the RB19 was described as an evolution of 2022’s all-conquering machine and boy has that proved an underestimation.
Swap evolution for upgrade. Double upgrade. Aerodynamically supreme, as illustrated by the unstoppable surge in speed down the straights with DRS, this breed of car is lightning through the corners too. Their dominance in Saudi Arabia over the weekend was monumental: they topped all five sessions including practice.
Not that he needs an invitation, Christian Horner was basking in the prospect of his team’s greatest ever season.
F1 news: McLaren axe technical director James Key
McLaren have parted ways with technical director James Key after a start to the season which has seen the Woking-based team fail to score a point.
Key, largely responsible for the car’s design, has come under increased scrutiny after a start to the 2023 campaign which has seen both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri struggle with reliability problems and a severe lack of straight-line speed.
New team principal Andrea Stella, who took over from new Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl in the off-season, has been evaluating McLaren’s pitwall operations alogngside CEO Zak Brown.
And Key’s removal comes alongside a host of changes, including replacing the role of technical director with three specialised roles.
Peter Prodromou will be the new Technial Director, Aerodynamics, while Neil Houldey is promoted to the new role of Technical Director, Engineering and Design.
F1 news: F1 boss urged to correct ‘false’ Bahrain Grand Prix protest claims
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has been urged to correct “false” claims about the arrest of Bahraini protestors prior to the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
Reports emerged that four Bahraini political protestors were arrested near the Bahrain International Circuit on 5 March, speaking out against sportswashing of human rights abuses in the Gulf country.
Yet the Bahraini government deny that any arrests took place, a view shared by Formula 1, despite evidence first-hand by the protestors and the UK government confirming the arrests.
Now Domenicali has been urged by Paul Scriven, a Liberal Democrat life peer, to correct and respond to these “false” claims about the arrests, as well as speak out “regarding executions and the right to protest without risk of reprisals” in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The two Gulf countries hosted the first two races of the 2023 season.
F1 news: Nico Rosberg slams Max Verstappen’s reaction to finishing second in Saudi Arabia
Nico Rosberg insists Max Verstappen should be “more gracious” after the Red Bull driver failed to hide his irritation at coming second in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion, who won the first race of the season in Bahrain, started P15 on the grid after a drive shaft failure scuppered his qualifying on Saturday.
However, the Dutchman stormed through the field in his rapid Red Bull, finishing second behind team-mate Sergio Perez. Despite another Red Bull one-two Verstappen was unhappy in the post-race press conference, emphasising that he is “not here to finish second.”
Rosberg, the 2016 world champion with Mercedes, was decidedly unimpressed by Verstappen’s reaction in light of the team’s success in Jeddah.
“It is not good to see,” Rosberg told Sky F1. “We were also told he skipped the team meeting [on Saturday] apparently. I don’t think it’s a good approach of mentality so early in the season when the team has done such a brilliant job and worked so hard. I think he could be more gracious.”
