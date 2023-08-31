For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton is not “massively concerned just yet” about the impact of the Hollywood strikes on the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt.

Filming has begun on the Apple Studios production, with the working title ‘Apex’, and specially-modified F2 cars have been filming at races this season including in Silverstone and Budapest.

Pitt, who was involved in a scene in racing overalls following the national anthem at Silverstone alongside co-star Damson Idris, is expected in Monza this weekend during the Italian Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who is a producer and consultant for the film, gave an update to media last week amid the Writers Guild of America strike over low pay and the rise of artificial intelligence – and the subsequent impact it could have on the movie’s production.

When asked if he was concerned that the film could be written off, Hamilton replied: “No. I know that Apple is fully behind us and wants us to go ahead. Everyone in the team is fully focused on making the greatest movie we can and it’s just a matter of time.

“It’s definitely not the easiest time, I think, for actors around the world, but hopefully it’s something that will be resolved in the not-too-distant future.

“The positive thing for us is we’re still able to do some filming, still able to use stunt doubles we still have editing and things we can do with the stuff we’ve already caught.”

Brad Pitt stars alongside Damson Idris in the new Formula 1 film (Getty Images)

Mercedes star Hamilton has been involved in the plot construction and casting of the film alongside star director Joe Kosinski, famed for his role in last year’s blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

Hamilton added: “I’ll be on calls with Joe next week as we continue to finish off the story and so there’s a couple of races we need to go through and talk about the wording and how it’s worded through the race with the different races.

“I’m not massively concerned just yet.”

Hamilton will be back in racing action for Mercedes this weekend in Monza, hoping to improve after a sixth-place finish at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.