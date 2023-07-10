Brad Pitt spotted filming new F1 movie at Silverstone ahead of British GP

Brad Pitt was spotted filming his new Formula One movie at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday (9 July).

The Hollywood actor, who has been cast as an F1 driver, was seen in costume over the race weekend.

Footage shared by Kirsty Malcolm, founder of RollNineTV, shows Pitt and co-star Damson Idris wearing white and black racing suits on the grid at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the currently untitled Apple film.

Pitt and Idris, wearing racing suits from the fictional APXGP team, also mingled among real F1 drivers at Silverstone.