Martin Brundle admits he is “so looking forward” to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari next year following the shock news on Thursday.

The seven-time world champion has decided to leave Mercedes after 11 years and six world titles at the Silver Arrows, with the 39-year-old set to join the Scuderia for the 2025 season to partner Charles Leclerc.

It leaves Mercedes looking for a new driver to race alongside George Russell next year, while Carlos Sainz is looking for a new team.

Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 racer Brundle was among the first to react on Twitter/X on Thursday.

“I’m so looking forward to this,” said Brundle.

“We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Mercedes for life, and always dismissive of moving.

“Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story.”

Fellow Sky pundit Karun Chandok was similarly in a state of shock and excitement following the news.

“This is unreal! Biggest driver move shock since… Lewis left McLaren for Mercedes!

Martin Brundle has reacted with Lewis Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 20025 (Getty Images)

“Thought that Lewis would end his career at Mercedes but a chance to have a blast in the red car may have lured him in. Fascinating stuff… to win an eighth title in a Ferrari would be an incredible legacy!”

Sky’s lead F1 commentator David Croft added: “Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari! Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025.

“Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day.”