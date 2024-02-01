Lewis Hamilton addresses Ferrari speculation in resurfaced interview

Lewis Hamilton’s comments on a Ferrari switch have resurfaced, amid speculation he is close to signing with the team.

Reports on Thursday 1 February suggest the seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

This kind of speculation has surrounded Hamilton for many years, and he commented on the rumours last May.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he noted that 2023 struggles would have “no bearing” on any decision to switch teams.

Hamilton also denied that Ferrari had made any contact with him at the time.