Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari LIVE: Latest updates with F1 star reportedly set to leave Mercedes
The British driver has been with the Silver Arrows since 2013 but appears set for a departure next year
Lewis Hamilton could be set to leave Mercedes after more than a decade with the Formula One team, amid reports he has agreed a move to Ferrari for 2025.
With the new campaign only three weeks away it would mark a shocking way to start F1 in 2024, while also sparking what could be a long period of speculation over who would take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes.
It’s over two years since the Brit has won an F1 race as the Silver Arrows have struggled to keep pace with Red Bull’s designs and drivers. During the close season he has moved to bring Marc Hynes back into his support team for the new campaign, while Ferrari have themselves appointed another Brit, Ollie Bearman, as their reserve driver for the year.
Follow all the latest news and updates regarding Lewis Hamilton’s future in our live blog below:
Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari announcement to come today?
The latest reports suggest that Toto Wolff may brief the Mercedes factory on the news today, and that a formal announcement will follow, confirming Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.
Watch this space!
Lewis Hamilton - Latest news LIVE
Hello and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Formula One - with Thursday’s big news being an apparently impending move for Lewis Hamilton, who could switch Mercedes for Ferrari from 2025.
We’ll bring you all the latest reaction and updates from this breaking story throughout the day.
