Lewis Hamilton: F1 must do more for gay community after Ralf Schumacher comes out

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One’s rulers to “do more” by making the sport a “comfortable place” in the wake of Ralf Schumacher’s decision to come out as gay.

Ralf, the brother of seven-time world champion Michael, recently revealed on social media that he is in a same-sex relationship.

The 49-year-old, who won six races in a career that ran from 1997 to 2007, remains heavily involved in F1 as a pundit for Sky Germany.

“Clearly he (Schumacher) has not felt comfortable to say it in the past,” said Hamilton ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“It’s definitely not a new thing, it just shows that we are in a time where finally you can take that step and don’t have to fear.

“But within sport, there is still a long way to go. It is one thing saying that it’s inclusive, but it’s another thing actually making sure people feel comfortable in the environment.

“This is a male-dominated space, and as far as I know he is one of the first to at least publicly be speaking in that respect.

“We are very inclusive within our team but the sport does need to continue to do more to make people feel more comfortable and make women feel more welcome in this space because I know they have not always been treated well. So we have to do more.”

We want to show everyone that our incredible sport is open to you F1 spokesperson message to the LGBTQ+ community

Responding to Hamilton’s remarks, an F1 spokesperson said: “It is a very positive thing for the sport and for Ralf that he has announced this news.

“It shows that F1 has taken big steps forward in inclusivity and diversity and he feels able to be open about his sexuality.

“We want to keep pushing to ensure everyone feels accepted and welcomed for who they are but we should all be proud of the progress we are making.

“We want to show everyone that our incredible sport is open to you.”

Hamilton, 39, has shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community by wearing a rainbow crash helmet in races in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Retired four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel wore a “same love” rainbow T-shirt during the Hungarian national anthem at this Grand Prix in 2021 in protest against the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Hamilton continued: “I’ve heard only positive feedback from people and I think that’s because of the times we live in.

“I think it all started from Seb and I standing on the grid, fighting against what the government is doing here.

“When I wore a helmet in Saudi and Qatar, and then Ralf said it wasn’t a good idea to do those things, perhaps today he may have shifted his mind and for him to take that step sends such a positive message.”