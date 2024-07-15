Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay

Support truly

Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay after posting on social media, becoming the most high-profile driver in Formula 1 history to do so.

Schumacher, brother of the seven-time F1 world champion Michael, posted a picture of himself on Sunday with French business manager, Etienne, with their arms around each other during a sunset.

“The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything,” said Schumacher.

Friend and German actor Carmen Geiss, added on her post. “I want to tell you about a person who plays a very special role in my life. For many years I have known and love him infinitely.

“Today he confessed his homosexuality. This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.

“I love you both so much. You have the best partner, Etienne, you can imagine. After two years you can finally show your love to the world.

“I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a great joy to me. Always liberal, a good-hearted person who I can call day and night and above all has always been honest with me in his position. I am happy that I got to be a part of this love and even more happy for the two who searched and found each other, because I also love Etienne deeply.”

The 49-year-old German drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota in 180 F1 races between 1997 and 2007, taking six wins and 27 podiums. Schumacher’s decision is significant in that it demonstrates the extent to which motorsport is becoming more accepting and diverse, something F1 has made a concerted effort to improve in recent years.

There have only been two other F1 drivers to come out as gay since the championship began in 1950. Mike Beuttler, who drove between 1971-73 and Lella Lombardi, who participated in 17 races between 1974-76. The Italian remains the only woman to have scored points in the championship.

He now works as a commentator for Sky Sport Germany, which has reported news of his coming out.

