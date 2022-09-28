The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Hill is an old Formula 1 rival of Schumacher, whose Ferrari accolades Leclerc is looking to emulate
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.
Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).
At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill.
“Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious. He’s got an anxiety there,” Hill said of the Monegasque on the F1 Nation podcast.
“The first time I heard him say, ‘I’m really sorry guys, that was all my fault,’ I just thought: ‘Can’t imagine Michael Schumacher saying that ever.’”
Schumacher, 53, won a joint-record seven F1 titles, the first coming at Benetton and the remaining six achieved under the Ferrari banner.
Hill, who won the 1996 world title with Williams, raced against Schumacher and even partnered the German’s younger brother Ralf at Jordan. The 62-year-old in fact suggested that Verstappen has more in common with the elder Schumacher than Leclerc does.
“I think it is that sense of comfort and confidence that Max has,” Hill said. “I think the first time we interviewed him on Sky Sports, and it’s this 17-year-old guy, he just knew how to handle himself.
“He just had so much confidence. It was utterly unbelievable for a 17-year-old.”
Verstappen, 24, won his first F1 title last season after a controversial ending to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
A sequence involving the safety car led the Dutch-Belgian to overtake Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who shares Schumacher’s world-title record, on the final lap and claim a maiden championship – Red Bull’s first drivers’ title since 2013.
