Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher

Hill is an old Formula 1 rival of Schumacher, whose Ferrari accolades Leclerc is looking to emulate

Alex Pattle
Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:38
Comments
How Much Do F1 Drivers Earn?

Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.

Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).

At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill.

“Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious. He’s got an anxiety there,” Hill said of the Monegasque on the F1 Nation podcast.

“The first time I heard him say, ‘I’m really sorry guys, that was all my fault,’ I just thought: ‘Can’t imagine Michael Schumacher saying that ever.’”

Recommended

Schumacher, 53, won a joint-record seven F1 titles, the first coming at Benetton and the remaining six achieved under the Ferrari banner.

Hill, who won the 1996 world title with Williams, raced against Schumacher and even partnered the German’s younger brother Ralf at Jordan. The 62-year-old in fact suggested that Verstappen has more in common with the elder Schumacher than Leclerc does.

“I think it is that sense of comfort and confidence that Max has,” Hill said. “I think the first time we interviewed him on Sky Sports, and it’s this 17-year-old guy, he just knew how to handle himself.

Michael Schumacher (left) and Damon Hill in 1997

(Getty Images)

“He just had so much confidence. It was utterly unbelievable for a 17-year-old.”

Recommended

Verstappen, 24, won his first F1 title last season after a controversial ending to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

A sequence involving the safety car led the Dutch-Belgian to overtake Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, who shares Schumacher’s world-title record, on the final lap and claim a maiden championship – Red Bull’s first drivers’ title since 2013.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in