Lewis Hamilton reacts after dismal Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reacted to a terrible weekend in Australia after being forced to retire from the race on Sunday.

Hamilton, who has not won a race in more than two years, endured his worst qualifying in Melbourne in 14 years on Saturday, putting his Mercedes only 11th on the grid.

Although Hamilton made up a place early on in the race, by lap 18 the seven-time world champion was finding it difficult to keep his car on the racetrack.

Then suddenly, his power unit failed, with Hamilton reporting: “Engine failure!”

With championship leader Max Verstappen having retired earlier, it represents a missed opportunity for Hamilton and his Mercedes team at Albert Park.

“I think the engine seized. It appeared out of nowhere, it was a split second thing.

“Massive gap [to Red Bull]. I think they have a second from us, the way he [Perez] pulled down the straight… same as last year!”

More to follow…