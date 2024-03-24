Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lewis Hamilton reacts after dismal Australian Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion was forced to retire in Melbourne after a power unit failure

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 24 March 2024 05:41
Comments
(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton reacted to a terrible weekend in Australia after being forced to retire from the race on Sunday.

Hamilton, who has not won a race in more than two years, endured his worst qualifying in Melbourne in 14 years on Saturday, putting his Mercedes only 11th on the grid.

Although Hamilton made up a place early on in the race, by lap 18 the seven-time world champion was finding it difficult to keep his car on the racetrack.

Then suddenly, his power unit failed, with Hamilton reporting: “Engine failure!”

With championship leader Max Verstappen having retired earlier, it represents a missed opportunity for Hamilton and his Mercedes team at Albert Park.

“I think the engine seized. It appeared out of nowhere, it was a split second thing.

“Massive gap [to Red Bull]. I think they have a second from us, the way he [Perez] pulled down the straight… same as last year!”

More to follow…

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in