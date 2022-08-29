✕ Close Verstappen gets set for Spa by racing Tour de France points winner Van Aert

Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years as the Dutchman produced a stunning drive from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.

Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after he claimed his ninth win from 14 races. The Red Bull driver is 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just 216 remaining. Verstappen qualified almost seven tenths faster than anyone else, but started in the lower echelons of the grid after taking on his fourth engine of his title defence - one more than is permitted under the rules.

But such was Verstappen’s speed, he was up to eighth by the end of the first lap, and then third by lap eight. At the end of lap 11, Carlos Sainz stopped from the lead for new tyres, and moments later, Verstappen sailed past Sergio Perez for first. Verstappen briefly dropped to second when he changed tyres, but a few laps later he was back ahead of Sainz and that was that.

Lewis Hamilton retired for the first time in 2022 after a first lap collision with Fernando Alonso, which Hamilton took responsibility for. His Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished fourth, while Leclerc finished sixth after a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane.