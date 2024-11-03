Lando Norris’ bid to win his maiden F1 world championship was dealt a seismic boost in Interlagos after he took a brilliant pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with rival Max Verstappen a shock 17th.

Verstappen was eliminated from a chaotic rain-hit qualifying on Sunday morning, carried over a day after Saturday’s running was abandoned due to bad weather.

The triple world champion had been on course to improve his time in the wet conditions but Lance Stroll’s crash resulted in the third of an astonishing five red flags, and Q2 did not resume.

It left a furious Verstappen in 12th and, with the Dutchman to serve a five-place engine penalty, he will be way down the order for the 71-lap race later on Sunday.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Sunday 3 November

Race: 3:30pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Sao Paulo on the Sky Go app.

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings after Brazil GP sprint

1. Max Verstappen - 367 points

2. Lando Norris - 323 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 296 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 258 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 189 points

7. George Russell - 180 points

8. Sergio Perez - 151 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

14. Alex Albon - 12 points

15. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 9 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship after Brazil GP sprint

1. McLaren - 581 points

2. Ferrari - 546 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 518 points

4. Mercedes - 369 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 46 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

9. Alpine - 16 points

10. Sauber - 0 points