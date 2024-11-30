F1 live streams: Link to watch Qatar GP qualifying online

F1 next heads to Lusail for the Qatar Grand Prix and the final sprint weekend of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen secured the drivers’ world championship at the last race in Las Vegas, his fourth in a row, with Lando Norris unable to catch him at the two remaining rounds.

The main battle is now for the constructors’ championship. Leaders McLaren are just 24 points ahead of Ferrari, with Red Bull a further 29 points back.

Verstappen won last year’s race at the Lusail International Circuit, though Oscar Piastri did win the sprint race. This weekend will also be Lewis Hamilton’s penultimate race for Mercedes.

See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Qatar:

When is the Qatar Grand Prix?

All times GMT

Saturday 30 November

Qualifying: 6pm

Sunday 1 December

Race: 4pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30pm (GMT).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Lusail on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Qatar Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

The Lusail International Circuit hosts the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 403 points (champion)

2. Lando Norris - 340 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 319 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 268 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 259 points

6. George Russell - 217 points

7. Lewis Hamilton - 208 points

8. Sergio Perez - 152 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 35 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points

12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points

13. Lance Stroll - 24 points

14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points

16. Alex Albon - 12 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 4 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 608 points

2. Ferrari - 584 points

3. Red Bull Racing - 555 points

4. Mercedes - 425 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Alpine - 49 points

7. Haas - 46 points

8. RB - 46 points

9. Williams - 17 points

10. Sauber - 0 points