F1 live streams: Link to watch Qatar GP race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
Mercedes driver George Russell has been promoted to pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was penalised one place for impeding his rival, the FIA has announced.
Verstappen started sixth and finished only eighth in the earlier sprint race won by Oscar Piastri as McLaren edged closer to their first constructors’ title in 26 years.
But the Dutch driver returned to form for qualifying for Sunday’s 57-lap main event by seeing off Mercedes’ George Russell by just 0.055 seconds to take both his and Red Bull’s first pole since Austria exactly five months ago.
However, at 1:06 local time, more than three hours after qualifying ended, it was confirmed that Verstappen had been penalised one place for impeding Russell as both drivers geared up for their final laps. Lando Norris, who handed team-mate Piastri victory in the sprint race earlier on Saturday – with McLaren securing a one-two finish to move 30 points clear of Ferrari – remains third, 0.252sec back.
See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Qatar:
When is the Qatar Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Sunday 1 December
- Race: 4pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 2:30pm (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Lusail on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Qatar Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 403 points (champion)
2. Lando Norris - 340 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 319 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 268 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 259 points
6. George Russell - 217 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 208 points
8. Sergio Perez - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 35 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 30 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 608 points
2. Ferrari - 584 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 555 points
4. Mercedes - 425 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
