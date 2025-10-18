F1 live streams: Link to watch US Grand Prix sprint race online

F1 next heads to Austin as the Circuit of the Americas hosts the United States Grand Prix - and the fourth sprint weekend of the 2025 season.

McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris clashed last time out in Singapore, with the Australian upset after his teammate’s lap one overtake involved contact between the two cars. Norris finished third, a spot ahead of Piastri, and narrowed the deficit in the world championship to 22 points with six rounds to go. McLaren have since stated that Norris faces “repercussions” following the incident.

Max Verstappen finished second in Singapore and is 63 points off Piastri in the title race, while George Russell claimed his second victory of the season in the city-state. The British driver, alongside teammate Kimi Antonelli, extended his contract with Mercedes on Wednesday.

As for Ferrari, it was another difficult weekend in Singapore as Lewis Hamilton still searches for his first podium of the season. Charles Leclerc won last year’s race in Austin, as the Scuderia claimed a one-two finish.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 18 October

Sprint race: 6pm

Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 19 October

Race: 8pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The United States Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 6:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Austin on the Sky Go app.

Austin hosts round 19 ( AP )

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 336 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 314 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 273 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 237 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 173 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 127 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 88 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 34 points

12. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 32 points

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points

15. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points

16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 20 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points

19. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 18 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 650 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 325 points

3. Ferrari - 300 points

4. Red Bull - 290 points

5. Williams - 102 points

6. Racing Bulls - 72 points

7. Aston Martin - 66 points

8. Sauber - 55 points

9. Haas - 46 points

10. Alpine - 20 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December