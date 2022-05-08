F1 live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is the fifth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

One of two American dates on the calendar, drivers will negotiate a 19-turn street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in the Florida city.

Ferrari and Red Bull have set the pace at the first four races of the season, with the two teams in some combination providing the top two finishers at every grand prix so ar.

Charles Leclerc is the early front-runner in the Drivers’ Championship, leading Max Verstappen by 27 points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Miami Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 8

3.20pm: W Series Race Two

8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings