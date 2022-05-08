F1 live stream: How to watch Miami Grand Prix

Everything you need to know about the race at Miami International Autodrome

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 08 May 2022 08:45
<p>A new circuit has been built by Hard Rock Stadium </p>

(Getty Images)

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is the fifth race of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

One of two American dates on the calendar, drivers will negotiate a 19-turn street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in the Florida city.

Ferrari and Red Bull have set the pace at the first four races of the season, with the two teams in some combination providing the top two finishers at every grand prix so ar.

Charles Leclerc is the early front-runner in the Drivers’ Championship, leading Max Verstappen by 27 points.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.

What is the schedule for race day at the Miami Grand Prix? (All times BST)

Sunday, May 8

  • 3.20pm: W Series Race Two
  • 8.30pm: The Miami Grand Prix

Driver Standings

  1. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 86 points
  2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
  3. Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
  4. George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
  5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
  6. Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
  7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
  9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
  10. Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
  11. Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
  12. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
  13. Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
  15. Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
  16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
  17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
  18. Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
  19. Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
  20. Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points

