F1 LIVE: Miami Grand Prix grid and updates as Leclerc leads Ferrari front row lock-out over Verstappen
Follow build-up to the first-ever Miami Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc on pole and primed to stretch his lead over title rival Max Verstappen
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as F1 hit Florida with qualifying on Saturday. The championship leader kept his cool in the searing 33 degree heat, with Carlos Sainz completing an all-Ferrari front row.
Max Verstappen blew his chances of claiming his second pole in as many grands prix when he made a mistake on his final run. “I f***** it,” said the world champion over the radio. Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth in his Mercedes.
Verstappen got his title defence back on track following a dominant performance in Imola a fortnight ago and the Red Bull star looked set to start Sunday’s race in the box seat to eat into Leclerc’s 27-point advantage at the top of the standings. But he will now be on the back foot after he ran wide in the first sector of his final roll of the dice in qualifying.
Leclerc improved to take pole with his last lap – the perfect tonic for his spin in Imola which dropped him from third to sixth – while Sainz also leapfrogged Verstappen. However, despite setting the fastest lap time in FP2 on Friday, George Russell blundered in Q2 of qualifying, running wide on his first run before lapping only good enough for 12th in his Mercedes.
Follow live build-up, coverage and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
Mercedes car ‘bouncing like a kangaroo' as Toto Wolff admits drivers are unhappy
Toto Wolff has revealed yet more problems for Mercedes after detailing how Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are ‘unhappy’ with their car which is ‘bouncing like a kangaroo’.
“No, not at all,” Wolff said when asked if he is seeing improvements. “I think we have seen a performance car yesterday in FP2 that was real, we were able to put it in a sweet spot. Today in FP3 we were completely off with the experiments that we did.
“The car is still bouncing like a kangaroo and the drivers are not happy with it and you can see that is the reason we are off
“Yes, we definitely have a better handle [on what does and doesn’t work]. Also the slump that we had from yesterday and today helped. Yeah, it lifted me up that, it lifted me up.”
When is the Miami Grand Prix?
The Miami Grand Prix is due to begin at 8.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Miami Grand Prix live on Sky Sports. Race coverage begins on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event at 8.25pm BST, with build-up from 7pm . Subscribers can watch the action via the Sky Go app.
Miami Grand Prix starting grid
1. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
2. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
3. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
4. Sergio Perez - Red Bull
5. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
6. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
7. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
8. Lando Norris - McLaren
9. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
10. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
11. Fernando Alonso - Alpine
12. George Russell - Mercedes
13. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
14. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
15. Mick Schumacher - Haas
16. Kevin Magnussen - Haas
17. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
18. Alexander Albon - Williams
19. Nicholas Latifi - Williams
20. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
F1 2022 Drivers’ Standings
- Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 59 points
- Sergio Perez | Red Bull Racing | 54 points
- George Russell | Mercedes | 49 points
- Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 38 points
- Lando Norris | McLaren | 35 points
- Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 28 points
- Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 24 points
- Esteban Ocon | Alpine F1 | 20 points
- Kevin Magnussen | Haas F1 Team | 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo | McLaren | 11 points
- Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 10 points
- Pierre Gasly | AlphaTauri | 6 points
- Sebastian Vettel | Aston Martin | 4 points
- Fernando Alonso | Alpine F1 | 2 points
- Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 1 point
- Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1 point
- Alexander Albon | Williams Racing | 1 point
- Mick Schumacher | Haas F1 Team | 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi | Williams Racing | 0 points
