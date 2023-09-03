The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
F1 live streams: Free link to watch Italian Grand Prix race online
Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast coverage of Formula 1 in the United Kingdom
Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.
Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.
As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 3 September
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Monza will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).
The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.
Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Italy on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver Standings
1) Max Verstappen - 339 points
2) Sergio Perez - 201 points
3) Fernando Alonso - 168 points
4) Lewis Hamilton - 156 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 102 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 99 points
7) George Russell - 99 points
8) Lando Norris - 75 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points
11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points
13) Alex Albon - 15 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points
19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
22) Liam Lawson - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1) Red Bull - 540 points
2) Mercedes - 255 points
3) Aston Martin - 215 points
4) Ferrari - 201 points
5) McLaren - 111 points
6) Alpine - 73 points
7) Williams - 15 points
8) Haas - 11 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points
10) AlphaTauri - 3 points
What is the 2023 F1 calendar?
ROUND 15 - ITALY
Autodromo Nazionale Monza - 1-3 September
ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September
ROUND 17 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September
ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November
ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November
