Williams boss refuses to confirm Logan Sargeant’s seat for 2024

Williams boss James Vowles has raised doubt about Logan Sargeant’s spot at the team for next year after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

While Alex Albon enjoyed a prosperous year at Williams with 27 points, rookie driver Sargeant claimed just one point in 22 races – and even that was only following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s disqualification in Austin.

Sargeant failed to qualify higher than Albon in 22 attempts and, suspiciously, he is the only driver on the grid whose spot for 2024 is yet to be confirmed.

Vowles, when asked after Sargeant finished 16th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, insisted there was no update as to whether the American would keep his seat.

“Whatever happens, Logan has been part of the Williams academy for many years and will always remain a part of our academy,” Vowles said.

“He is a quick driver but if we step away from that – if you look at the last five races on how he has improved and is stepping forward.

“You can see signs that what he is doing is what he needs to earn the seat, but we aren’t in a position to confirm that. We’re proud of the steps he has made this season.”

Logan Sargeant’s seat in 2024 is yet to be confirmed (Getty Images)

Felipe Drugovich and Mick Schumacher are among the names who’ve been linked with Sargeant’s seat.

Williams finished an impressive seventh in the constructors’ standings – their best finish since 2017 – in ex-Mercedes strategist Vowles’ first season in charge.

Albon signed a multi-year deal at Williams last year, though has been linked with a return to Red Bull.