Max Verstappen reveals three favourite wins in 2023 title triumph

Max Verstappen says wins in Miami, Zandvoort and Suzuka were his favourite victories of the 2023 season.

The Red Bull driver, in one of the most destructive F1 cars ever, stormed to his third-straight world title with 19 wins from 22 races.

The 26-year-old has now revealed what races stand out for him amid a record-breaking campaign.

“I think the comeback race in Miami was great, that was an important one,” he said, after his season-ending win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“Winning at home at Zandvoort was a very nice one and I think winning at Suzuka, after the tough weekend we had at Singapore.”

Verstappen started ninth on the grid in Miami but fought back and overtook team-mate Sergio Perez to seal his second-straight win in Florida.

The Dutchman won his home race despite a late crash triggering a red flag, while his win in Japan followed a disappointing showing in Singapore – the only race Red Bull failed to win all year.

Verstappen added how he stays motivated to win week after week despite sealing the title back in October in Qatar.

Max Verstappen won a record-breaking 19 races out of 22 this year (Getty Images)

“I love driving, I think that’s – first and foremost – the most important thing to be here,” he said.

“For me, naturally, the motivation is there, because I know that for most of the races that I go to this year, I have a big chance of winning, so that’s great.

“I think it’s tougher when you have been in that position and then you come to a race where it’s not possible anymore, then it’s hard, or harder, to find your motivation. You need to try and look into different places, how you can keep that motivation going.

“But at the moment, of course, when you’re on the top, I think it’s probably easier than when you’re in the middle of the pack.”

The 2024 F1 season starts on March 2 with a Saturday night opening race – the Bahrain Grand Prix