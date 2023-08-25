F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 – after a 36-year absence – organisers could frankly not have foreseen a future more favourable. A Dutch race reincarnated by-and-large due to a Dutch hero, timed exquisitely for his era of ultra-domination. To the extent that, now, anything other than a Max Verstappen triumph come Sunday would be as big a shock as Formula 1 has seen all season.

Verstappen-mania in the Netherlands has long been at fever pitch, with the ‘Orange Army’ previously travelling across Europe to support the man born in Belgium but with Holland in his heart. But now Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, sees thousands make the journey from Amsterdam and beyond to revel and rave in this electro-music, orange-clad razzmatazz amid the sand dunes.

Verstappen, coasting to a third-straight F1 championship title this season with a 125-point lead with 10 races remaining, is on track to break more ground. Win on Sunday and he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories from 10 years ago, also set while at Red Bull. On Friday, fresh from a four-week break, he set down an ominous marker by going fastest in first practice – and only marginally sniffed out of first spot in practice two by his friend Lando Norris.

The Dutch Grand Prix is swarmed by orange-clad Max Verstappen fans (Getty Images)

The latter session was delayed by a bizarre double-crash involving Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, which resulted in Ricciardo being taken to the local hospital with a hand injury and his participation this weekend in doubt.

Formula 1’s return in the Netherlands this weekend feels all the more appropriate given the sheer levels Verstappen is reaching this season. The 25-year-old is on track to reach a half-century knock of victories by the time the year is out – he is currently on 45 with 10 to go – and powered by a Red Bull which is the standout car this year, nothing has stopped his ascent to near-perfection.

Not even his team-mate Sergio Perez, armed with the same machinery, has proved a match for Verstappen. Since Azerbaijan in April, Verstappen has won eight races on the trot – 10 if you include sprints – and has been repeatedly unfazed on the occasions he has not started on pole, simply picking off his rivals with supreme ease when needed.

Saturdays do offer the chasing pack a glimmer of hope, though. If there is any weakness in this Verstappen-Red Bull partnership, it is qualifying. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have claimed pole position this season, with Fernando Alonso a shave away in Monaco too.

For Leclerc though, speaking to the media on Thursday, it mattered not an an iota. In fact, the pessimism made for a grim forecast for all non-Verstappen fans out there: two-and-a-half years of the current trajectory continuing.

“They [Red Bull] have a really big margin,” the Ferrari driver said. “It’s going to be very, very difficult to catch them before the change of regulations [in 2026].”

Lewis Hamilton was a tad more measured, but remained far from optimistic: “The fact is Red Bull are ahead and they have most likely started development on next year’s car a month before anybody else. It is very, very possible that Charles could be right.”

Max Verstappen is targeting a third victory at his home race in Zandvoort (Getty Images)

Beyond the expectancy, even inevitability now, of a Verstappen victory on Sunday, there are always potential avenues for something different. Rain is forecast, intermittently, over the next two days which could bring some unpredictability. The last two races in Zandvoort have been close-run affairs, though ultimately Verstappen ended up on top of the podium. A non-Red Bull pole-sitter would certainly make at least the early stages intriguing.

But the man who is on track to be one of the Netherlands’ biggest sporting stars ever does not feel any burden.

“It doesn’t bring a weight on my shoulders of extra pressure,” he said on Thursday. “"It is just amazing to be here, see all of the fans and drive such an incredible track. “Hopefully it [the race] will continue for a while,”

A third championship is simply a matter of when for Verstappen and Red Bull. Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin are in their own battle for second-place.

The more pertinent question now, for the history-books, is can anybody stop them? And can they really complete an unprecedented perfect season?