Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo crash in Dutch Grand Prix practice

Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo both hit the wall within moments of each other at the same corner during Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri, who replaced Ricciardo at McLaren this year, spun at turn 3 – the famed banked corner at this Zandvoort circuit – early in the second practice session.

Then, fellow Australian driver Ricciardo came storming round and himself swerved into the wall, likely put off by the stricken McLaren in front of him.

Second practice was red-flagged as a result, with both drivers unharmed but out of the session.

Friday was Piastri’s first running in an F1 car at Zandvoort in his rookie season, while it was only Ricciardo’s third race back after his return to the sport with AlphaTauri.

Piastri, a test driver at Alpine last year, took Ricciardo’s seat at McLaren in controversial circumstances following a dispute with Alpine.

Earlier on Friday, Max Verstappen was quickest in first practice as he targets a record-equalling ninth consecutive victory this weekend.