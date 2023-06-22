For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan believes Max Verstappen will surpass Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton to be the greatest F1 driver ever.

Red Bull driver Verstappen is a two-time Formula 1 world champion and is on track to make it three titles in a row.

The Dutchman currently has a 69-point lead in the Driver Standings from team-mate Sergio Perez in second, having won six of the eight races this season.

Verstappen most recently won in Canada and speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan admits he’s “bored to death” of his dominance and predicted the Dutchman will cement his legacy in the years to come.

“Max Verstappen will emerge over time to be the greatest driver of all time,” Jordan said.

“He’s that good. I don’t like the last couple of races, I have to tell you. I’m bored to death with him. He’s just that good.

“He’s making it boring, more so than the Schumacher era.”

Michael Schumacher, who won five-straight titles from 2000-2004 with Ferrari, is the all-time joint record-holder in F1 world titles, with Lewis Hamilton also on seven.

Eddie Jordan believes Max Verstappen will become the greatest F1 driver of all time (Getty)

Verstappen notched his 41th F1 win in Montreal, taking him level with the legendary Ayrton Senna, but is still behind Hamilton’s and Schumacher’s tally of 103 and 91 wins respectively.

Red Bull have won every race in 2023 and, with both world championships seemingly wrapped up already at this early stage, the question now posed is whether Christian Horner’s team can win all 22 races this year and continue their dominance in the next few years.

“Can we? Yes. Will we? Who knows, because there are so many variables in this game,” Horner told Sky Sports, when asked if Red Bull can win every race this season.

“The team are doing an incredible job, Max is driving out of his skin as well at the moment, so just collectively the group are doing a tremendous job.”

The team will next be in action at their home race at Austria’s Red Bull Ring next week before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone a week later.