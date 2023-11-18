Max Verstappen: ‘Las Vegas is National League – Monaco is Champions League’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Max Verstappen compared the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit to the “National League” after qualifying on Saturday – while Monaco is the Champions League.

The three-time world champion has been outspoken this week about the inaugural race on the Vegas strip, describing it as “99% show, 1% race.”

After qualifying in third place in qualifying on Friday night – though he will start alongside pole-sitter Charles Leclerc in second as a result of Carlos Sainz’s penalty – the drivers were asked to compare a lap around the new circuit to other street tracks such as Singapore, Baku and Monaco.

Verstappen simply quipped: “Monaco is Champions League… this is National League.”

The National League is the fifth tier of English football, while the Champions League is Europe’s premier club competition.

Verstappen was involved in a close shave with Esteban Ocon in the first part of qualifying, labelling the Alpine driver a “stupid idiot.”

The Red Bull driver fell short of Leclerc’s pole-setting time by 0.378 seconds, though won’t be concerned given his supreme record this season.

Verstappen has won 17 out of the 20 races in 2023, winning every grand prix since April bar Singapore in September.