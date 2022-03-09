The axed Russian sponsor of Formula One team Haas has demanded a full refund and threatened legal action after they and driver Nikita Mazepin were dropped ahead of the 2022 season.

Uralkali, who are owned by Mazepin’s father Dmitry, saw their title sponsorship agreement with Haas terminated by the American team in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and want an “immediate reimbursement”.

In a statement, Uralkali criticised the decision to end the sponsorship deal due to the invasion of Ukraine and confirmed that the funds would be donated to a foundation set up by Mazepin to support athletes who are unable to compete in their sport because of “political reasons”.

Mazepin, who announced at a press conference on Wednesday that his foundation would be called ‘We Compete As One’, was cut by Haas even after the FIA ruled that the 23-year-old would be allowed to continue racing under a neutral flag. Other sports bodies such as Fifa and the International Olympic Committee have banned Russian athletes from competing in international events.

Uralkali released a statement shortly before Mazepin’s press conference in which they said Haas’ decision was “unreasonable” as they believe sport “should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors.”

It continued: “Uralkali intends to protect its interests in line with applicable legal procedures and reserves its rights to initiate judicial proceedings, claim damages and seek repayment of the significant amounts Uralkali had paid for the 2022 Formula One season.

“As most of the sponsorship funding for the 2022 season has already been transferred to Haas and given that the team terminated the sponsorship agreement before the first race of the 2022 season, Haas has thus failed to perform its obligations to Uralkali for this year’s season.

“Uralkali shall request the immediate reimbursement of the amounts received by Haas. The refund from Haas and the remaining part of Uralkali’s sponsor financing for 2022 will be used to establish the We Compete As One athlete support foundation.”

