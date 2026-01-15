F2 champion lands wide-ranging McLaren F1 role for 2026 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli has been announced as McLaren’s reserve, test and development driver for the 2026 F1 season.

Italian racer Fornaroli, who followed in the footsteps of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto in winning F3 and F2 back-to-back, was not attached to an F1 team for his championship-winning run last season.

But the 21-year-old linked up with McLaren at the back end of last year and has now been confirmed as the team’s main reserve driver, undertaking intensive testing and simulator programmes to support Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward will also continue in his role as reserve driver.

"It’s an exciting next step in my journey, and I’m looking forward to contributing to such a successful, championship-winning team this season,” said Fornaroli. “A big thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for this opportunity."

Fornaroli will have the opportunity to participate in practice sessions throughout the season, too, as part of the young driver free practice programme.

McLaren have also announced Dutch driver Richard Verschoor as a test driver, with an eye on the team’s World Endurance Championship entry in 2027.

The papaya-clad team announced their new driver roster two months after Irish driver Alex Dunne left the team, in order to pursue a race seat elsewhere. That being said, Dunne is yet to disclose an F1 association elsewhere on the grid.

McLaren, who won the drivers’ world championship last year with Norris and defended their constructors’ crown, will launch their 2026 car at a launch event on Monday 9 February in Bahrain, two days prior to the second pre-season test.

The 2026 F1 season starts on 8 March in Australia.