Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur face punishment over ‘swearing’ in Las Vegas

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Ferrari chief Fred Vassuer have been summoned to see the FIA stewards over their conduct in a heated press conference in Las Vegas last week.

The team principals’ presser took place on Thursday night at F1’s newest race, after a first practice abruptly curtailed following a manhole cover incident, with Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari badly damaged in the incident.

Vasseur was scathing of Formula 1 at the start of the press conference, labelling the incident “unacceptable” before adding “we’ve f***ed up the session for Carlos”. To add salt to the wounds, the damage sustained resulted in Sainz taking an extra power unit, thereby exceeding his season’s allocation and he received a 10-place grid penalty for the race on Saturday night.

Wolff, however, defended the sport after being questioned about whether the incident was a “black eye” for Formula 1 – before adding “you’re speaking about a f***ing drain cover that’s come undone, that’s nothing.”

Reports on Thursday state that the pair have been summoned due to swearing in the press conference and their conduct in positions of responsibility.

Wolff and Vasseur will see the stewards on Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA statement emphasised the use of “certain language”, adding that the purpose of the hearing is to see if there’s been a breach of the rules and “if so, what if any action should follow.”

F1’s return to Vegas for the first time in 41 years started in farcical fashion last week when FP1 was cancelled after just eight minutes.

Toto Wolff (left) and Fred Vasseur (right) have been summoned to the stewards in Abu Dhabi (Getty Images)

Wolff said: “It is a Thursday night. We have a free practice 1 that we’re not doing, they’re going to seal the drain covers. Nobody is going to talk about that tomorrow morning.”

Yet when prompted by a journalist saying it’s “absolutely rubbish”, Wolff erupted.

“It’s completely ridiculous,” he said. “How can you even dare talk bad about an event that sets the new standards to everything?

“And then you’re speaking about a f****** drain cover that’s come undone, that’s nothing. It’s FP1, give credit to the people that have set up this grand prix. That have made this sport much bigger than it ever was.

“Have you ever spoken about someone or written a good word? You should about all these people that have been out here. Liberty [F1 owners] have done an awesome job and just because in FP1 a drain cover has come undone we shouldn’t be moaning.”