Mercedes hit with FIA fine after George Russell pit-lane incident

Mercedes have been hit with a £4,290 (€5,000) fine for an unsafe pit lane release involving George Russell at the start of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Russell was released right into the path of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who had to steer left to avoid the Mercedes W15.

Piastri said over team radio: “Very dangerous from Russell.”

However after the qualifying session, the stewards decided the incident only warranted a team fine, meaning Russell will not receive a grid place drop.

Russell will start the race from his lowest grid slot this season in ninth place – but he believes it will be a close battle with the cars in and around him.

“I think it’s just so tight out there between ourselves McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin,” he said.

“If you nail your lap you are up at the front of that pack, and if you don’t you will be at the back of that pack, we knew that this circuit was going to be a slight challenge for us.

“We know our limitation in the high-speed corners.”

Russell’s team-mate Lewis Hamilton starts in seventh but admitted the Mercedes car felt the “nicest in three years” and was satisfied with the performance shown.

Max Verstappen starts on pole for Sunday’s race at Suzuka, with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez alongside him in second and McLAren’s Lando Norris in third. Piastri will start in sixth place.