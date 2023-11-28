For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Mercedes team member is desperately trying to salvage his lost wedding ring after being thrown into Yas Marina after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As is often the case following the final race of the season, the team member was chucked into Yas Marina following Sunday’s grand prix.

However, disaster struck when he lost his wedding ring and now he has employed the help of a diver – armed with a metal detector and a sieve – in an attempt to retrieve it.

A group of freelance reporters, present at the Yas Marina Circuit for the post-season tyre test on Tuesday, told the story on Twitter/X.

However, after an hour-long search, which included issues with the metal detector, all that was found was a knife.

Those present on-site added that the team member plans to enlist the help of a group of local people in the coming days in order to retrieve the ring.

Mercedes finished the 2023 season on Sunday by claiming second in the constructors’ championship – but there was little to celebrate after their first winless season in 12 years.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has now gone two years without winning a race.

“If we are able to give him [Lewis] a car, he will be fighting for a world championship,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

“I have no doubt. But it is clear if you have a car like we have now, you are not at ease with it.

“Red Bull started the new regulations in 2022 with a massive advantage and they have been able to maintain it.

“We have a lot of respect for their achievements – from the engineering side, and the driver – and beating them under the current regulations is against the odds. Mount Everest is in front of us.”

The 2024 F1 season starts on March 2 with a Saturday night opening race, the Bahrain Grand Prix.