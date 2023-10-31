Mercedes F1 chief announces shock departure
The announcement comes just months after a surprise reshuffle
Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott has announced his resignation - just months after swapping his role at the Formula 1 team.
Elliott has been with the team for 11 years and has overseen eight constructors' world championships and seven drivers' titles, six for Lewis Hamilton and one for Nico Rosberg.
However, his surprise departure comes just six months after he moved back to a role based at the factory in Brackley, with James Allison returning as technical director based predominantly in the paddock.
Elliott has come under scrutiny as a result of Mercedes’ unique ‘no-sidepod’ design and their subsequent lack of pace and porpoising problems last year.
George Russell’s victory in Brazil last year has been Mercedes’ only race win in the last two seasons.
Mercedes announced the surprise shake of their management team back in April, with key personnel Alisson and Elliott swapping jobs.
The shuffle, driven by Elliott, came as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport after struggling to adapt to a change in regulations last year.
However, despite some signs of progress in recent weeks, Mercedes have been left trailing behind Red Bull as Max Verstappen cruised to a third consecutive title.
