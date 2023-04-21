For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott swapping jobs.

In a surprise turn of events, Elliott will take up the position of Chief Technical Officer while Allison will return to his role of technical director, 20 months after moving into the CTO position.

The shuffle, driven by Elliott, comes as Mercedes target a return to the top of the sport as they attempt to adapt to a change in regulations last year which left them trailing behind Ferrari and, more prominently, Red Bull.

The change means Allison, who had only worked three days a week in his CTO role, will have a more hands-on position with the Formula 1 car while continuing some involvement with the America’s Cup project he was previously working on.

Toto Wolff has already insisted that the team are changing their car philosophy this season – and the Mercedes CEO explained the process behind the unexpected job swap.

"This was very much driven by Mike Elliott owning the process,” he told Autosport.

"So, we have reversed the roles. Mike has moved up to CTO, as he has a brilliant switched-on scientific mind. And James Allison has returned to his technical director position, reporting in to Mike."

Elliott, who has come under scrutiny as a result of Mercedes’ unique ‘no-sidepod’ design and their subsequent lack of pace and porpoising problems last year, will now focus on wider organisational developments from a technical standpoint.

"What Mike’s assessment was, and the introspection is really admirable, is that with James we have a gladiator on the field and the troops are going to go through the fire for him and with him,” Wolff explained.

"Mike came to the conclusion that the way he approaches things, his skill set, is best utilised in developing the organisation going forward: from technical capabilities to human capabilities and putting together the structure that can be successful for many years to come.

Mercedes have shaken up their Formula 1 management team with key personnel James Alisson and Mike Elliott (pictured) swapping jobs (Getty Images)

"It’s about creating a structure that can be sustainably successful going into the next generation. We’re seeing huge changes in the technical developments, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"And at the same time, looking at how is a modern Formula One team going to be organised and structured: what kind of innovation can be brought in.

"Mike sees himself very much in his sweet spot there and obviously he’s a super capable engineer, very credible and respected in the organisation. He is going to be a coach and sparring partner for the most senior people.

"And I’m actually very happy that Mike took this decision by himself to put himself in this role, with both him and James coming to this conclusion, as we are having both of them in their genius."

Mercedes have reportedly targeted a heap of updates for race six in Imola to their W14 car, as they look to haul in the 67-point deficit to Red Bull after just three races.

Lewis Hamilton did secure the team’s first podium of the season last time out in Australia, while George Russell was forced to retire due to a power unit failure.

The Silver Arrows will be back in action next week for the first sprint weekend of the season in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (28-30 April).